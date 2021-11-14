Mankato Challenges UMC Men's Hockey

The University of Minnesota Crookston men’s club hockey team struggled against Minnesota State University Mankato this weekend, as they tied 4-4 and lost 3-6.

The Mavericks late-period push propelled them past the Golden Eagles on Sunday, despite the score being tied at 3 with six minutes left in the third period.

Mankato took the early lead with a goal from Ryan Quaintance, who ended the game with a hat trick. It took Crookston under one minute to respond, as Dylan Borseth scored on a pass from Tristan Morneault.

The teams hit the replay button in the second, as Quaintance once again scored to take the lead for the Mavericks. Just like the first period, Borseth responded with his own goal. This time, however, Mankato scored again in the second period, taking a 3-2 lead.

Casey Kallock tied the game at 3 with six minutes left in the third period, but Mankato found an extra gear as they scored three goals in four minutes to seal the 6-3 victory.

Borseth led the team with two goals, while Kallock had the other. Nikolai Rajala, Logan Syrup and Morneault were credited with the assists.

Jared Aamold and Jake Sumner split the time in goal. Aamold allowed two of the six goals, while Sumner let up the other four.

In the nightcap on Friday, the two teams ended in a tie, as Dylan Neubauer scored the Golden Eagles’ fourth goal with 6:55 left in the third period.

The two teams were scoreless until 44 seconds left in the first period when the Mavericks scored its first goal. They increased their lead to 2-0 with 6:27 remaining in the second period.

Sixteen seconds later, Syrup responded with a goal of his own with an assist from Sam Baxter and Jackson Fuller.

The Golden Eagles came out strong in the third, as Syrup tied the game up just under two minutes into the period. Two minutes later, Crookston took the lead as Tyler Zahradka passed to Morneault for a goal.

Mankato scored two unanswered goal themselves in a span of four minutes to take the 4-3 lead. Neubauer assured his team would earn points by scoring late in third, securing the tie.

Syrup led the team with two goals and one assist, while Neubauer and Morneault added one goal apiece. Baxter, Fuller and Zahradka contributed the assists.

Although Braden Schmitz started in goal, Aamold came in relief and took the result.

The team returns home this weekend to take on the University of Minnesota Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m.