Jumping Seat Equestrian Earns High Point Rider Award Saturday, Sunday

The University of Minnesota Crookston Jumping Seat Equestrian team had the High Point Rider on both Saturday and Sunday in their meets in Jordan, Minnesota.

Kendra Putzke led the Golden Eagles on Sunday as the High Point Rider. She placed first in both Limit Fences section 1 and Limit Flat section 1.

Josie Mills also had a big day, as she finished second in Intermediate Flat and third in Intermediate Fences.

In the Open class for Fences, Clara Lemarr placed first, and Morgan Schelske took second behind her.

The Golden Eagles placed second and third in Open Flat courtesy of Lemarr and Barlage, respectively.

For the Limit class of Flat, both Gabriella Siefkes and Kaitlyn Fedewa took third in their respective sections. In Novice Flat, Alex Pfaffenbach took first, while Samantha Strader and Andrea Kuhl took third in their respective Pre-Novice Flat sections.

Katie Orth finished third in Limit Fences section 2, while Ashleigh Lueder capped of the meet with a first-place finish in Walk/Trot.

On Saturday, the team earned high point team honors, as Schelske was the High Point Rider and Alexandra Wentland was the Reserve High Point Rider.

To earn High Point Rider, Schelske took first in Open Flat and second in Open Fences. Wentland took first in Limit Flat section 2 and second in Limit Fences section 2 to earn Reserve High Point Rider.

In the Open class of Fences, Keira Boedigheimer took first. She also took second in Open Flat while Barlage finished behind her in third.

Orth took a first-place finish in Intermediate Flat, as Katie Buttolph finished behind her in second.

In Intermediate Fences, the Golden Eagles grabbed first and second place thanks to Buttolph and Mills, respectively.

For the Limit class of Fences, Putzke took second in section 1.

Siefkes competed in Limit Flat section 1 and took first place. In the Novice class, Fedewa finished second for section 1, while Kuhl took third in Pre-Novice Flat section 2.

Lueder rounded out the meet for Crookston by placing first in Walk/Trot.

The Jumping Seat team takes a long break before competing again against NDSU in Fargo February 5 and 6.