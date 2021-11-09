Huck Receives All-State Nomination at Girls' Soccer Banquet

The Pirates girls’ soccer team held their end-of-year banquet Sunday, November 7 at Crookston High School.

The Pirates were 8-7-1 on the year and ended their season in the Section 8A semifinal against Fergus Falls. During the season, Crookston defeated Mesabi East, Walker-Hackensack-Ackeley twice, Pelican Rapids twice and Hillcrest Academy three times. Their final win against the Comets was a 1-0 game in the Section 8A quarterfinals.

Sophomore Cassie Solheim, who scored 10 of the Pirates 20 goals this season, earned the MVP Offense award. Josyln Wallace earned the MVP Defense award, while Clara Meyer and Olivia Huck won the overall MVP award. Huck also won most Team Spirit. Amelia Overgaard, who had 3 goals on the year, was voted Most Improved.

Both Wallaces, Joslyn and Dillynn, made All-Conference Honorable Mention. Solheim and Huck were All-Conference selections, while Huck alone was an All-State Nominee.

The team says goodbye to its six seniors: Rylee Solheim, Aleah Bienek, Meyer, D. Wallace, Huck and Overgaard.

Huck will continue her soccer career, however, at the University of Minnesota Moorhead. She will be signing her letter of intent Wednesday, November 10 at 7:45 a.m. at Crookston High School.