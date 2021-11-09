Butt Receives Co-Specialist of the Year at Football Banquet

The Pirates football team celebrated its season with a year-end banquet on Monday, November 8 at Crookston High School.

The Pirates were 3-6 on the season under first-year head coach Nate Lubarski. They ended the regular season with back-to-back wins against Pillager and Staples-Motley. Their third regular-season win was against Frazee. Crookston’s season ended in the first round of playoffs with a 42-18 loss to Warroad.

The night started by honoring the 2021 letterwinners. In order to letter, a player must have had no unexcused absences from practice. 27 players and one manager earned this award, including all four seniors, 12 juniors, 7 sophomores and four freshmen.

Unlike the boys’ and girls’ soccer teams, the football team did not hand out team awards. Instead, the team honored its All-Conference selections.

Juniors Ethan Bowman and Jaren Bailey got honorable mention. Offensively, Bowman’s best performance came against Warroad, where he had 46 receiving yards. The Times was unable to gather any stats for Jaren Bailey.

Senior Brooks Butt and Junior Ethan Boll made the All-Conference team. Butt, who also won Co-Specialist of the Year, led the Pirates punting, with an impressive 61-yard punt against Staples-Motley. Boll, Crookston’s main running back, had multiple games with over 100 rushing yards, including his best 174 against Pillager. His best game for receiving was against Frazee with 91 yards.

Five Pirates also made the All Sub-District Academic team. To earn this award, a player must be at least a sophomore with a GPA of 3.7 or higher. This honor went to Cade DeLeon, Ryan Abeld, Jack Doda, Tatum Lubinski and Omar Petithomme.

Finally, the team paid tribute to their seniors Butt, DeLeon, Jacob Hesby and Brady Wisk. At tight end, DeLeon had a season-high 47 receiving yards against East Grand Forks. Hesby, another contributor offensively, had 63 rushing yards against Frazee and 12 receiving yards against Warroad. The Times has no stats for Brady Wisk.

Despite losing these four leaders on the field, 23 letterwinners return next season looking to improve in Lubarski’s second year as head coach.