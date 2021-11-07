Women's Basketball Falls in Second Half to UND

The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s basketball team put together a strong first half against the University of North Dakota, but UMC’s lead wasn’t enough as the Fighting Hawks came back to win 81-61.

The Golden Eagles grabbed an early 7-0 lead with a steal, fast-break layup and two free throws from Kylie Post and three-pointer from Mary Burke. UND responded with a 12-point run to take the lead 12-7.

Crookston regained the lead 15-14 with a put back from Abi Fraaza after Kylea Praska missed a free throw, and Burke extended the lead at the end of the first quarter with another three-point shot.

The second quarter was more competitive, as the teams were tied at both 29 and 31, but the Golden Eagles maintained their lead, going into the half winning 38-35.

The Fighting Hawks came out of the locker room energized, as they scored the first five points of the half to take a 40-38 lead. Post tied the game at 40 with a 2-point shot, and Bren Fox tied it up again at 42.

In the last two minutes of the third quarter North Dakota went on a 7-point run, aided by 4 Golden Eagle turnovers. The Fighting Hawks scored 29 points on turnovers in the entire time.

UND started the fourth where they left off in the third, as they scored another eight unanswered points to go up 67-50.

Crookston went scoreless for almost three minutes in the fourth quarter before Fox made a free throw to put the Golden Eagles on the board. Roughly 20 seconds later, she made a layup to make it a 69-54 game.

Jes Mertens, who was 5-6 from the free-throw line, made five free throws and Fraaza added two more in the last five minutes of the game to bring it within 12.

The Golden Eagles ran out of time, though, to mount a bigger comeback, as North Dakota won 81-61.

Fox paced Crookston with 15 points and 7 rebounds. She was 7-8 on the line. Both Burke and Post had 9 points apiece. Mertens was active on the boards, as she had 9 rebounds and 8 points. Fraaza also had 8 points.

Crookston faced two Division I opponents in the pre-season, and the team hopes it pays off as they open their season against the University of Nebraska at Kearney on Friday, November 12.