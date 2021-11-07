Soccer Closes Out Season with 0-5 Loss to Bemidji

The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s soccer team ended their season with a 0-5 loss to No. 6 ranked Bemidji State on Friday, November 5.

The Beavers showed why they are the No. 6 team as they scored in the 4th minute with great passing between Erin Becker, Sara Wendt, and Megan Schilling.

Bemidji had four more scoring opportunities, two of them from corner kicks, before they scored again in the 18th minute.

Crookston had some momentum in the 22nd minute, as Kathryn Brainerd dribbled down the field and made a pass to the middle of the pitch that was broken up by a Beaver defender.

Brainerd got the ball down-field again a couple minutes later and was able to get a pass off to Abby Fettinger cutting down the middle. Fettinger lost the ball, but Leah Macias was able to regain control and get a shot off.

The Golden Eagle defense kept the Beavers at 2-0 for the rest of the half.

Bemidji came out in the second half just as they did the first, as they scored in the first two minutes. The Beavers added to their lead 6 minutes later to go up 4-0.

Emma Stempien made some high-pressure, diving saves, but the Beavers were able to get one more goal in the 86th minute as Megan Dahl headed the ball in on a corner kick.

Brainerd led the team with one shot on goal, and Macias added another one. The Golden Eagles were outshot 52-2.

Stempien played all 90 minutes in net and allowed 5 goals with 16 saves.

Despite losing one of their key leaders in senior Gabriela Pinto, the Golden Eagles look to return a core of their team next season and improve on their 1-17 record.