Pirates Girls' Hockey Scrimmages Thief River Falls and East Grand Forks

The Pirates girls’ hockey team traveled to Thief River Falls to take on the Prowlers and East Grand Forks in a scrimmage on Friday, November 5.

No official scores were kept, but head coach Emily Meyer reported that the Pirates fell to Thief River Falls 1-3 but beat East Grand Forks 4-2.

Against the Green Wave, Meyer said the girls looked more comfortable on the ice after getting some experience against the Prowlers.

“The East Grand Forks game was more how these kids play,” Meyer said. “They looked good on their feet, hustled to loose pucks and scored some goals. It looked like they were having a lot of fun out there and it was great to see.”

When the Pirates faced the Prowlers in their first scrimmage, however, it took some time to readjust Meyer said.

“The Thief River Falls scrimmage it took us the first 25-minute half to kind of knock the rust off and get used to playing with each other a little bit,” Meyer said. “We controlled the Prowlers in their end for more than half of the 25 minutes, we just couldn’t seem to find the back of the net.”

The Pirates open their season against Thief River Falls at the Crookston Sports Center on Thursday, November 11 at 5:30 p.m.