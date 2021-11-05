Christenson, Garmen, Harbott receive All-Conference at Boys' Soccer Banquet

The Pirates Boys’ Soccer team celebrated its season with a year-end banquet on Thursday, October 4 at Crookston High School.

The Pirates were 1-13 on the year, getting their lone win against East Grand Forks 1-0.

Despite a tough year on paper, Crookston sees potential in the future as they have 24 players returning and handed out 29 letters at the banquet.

The five letterwinners not returning are this year's seniors, Jack Garmen, Evan Christenson, Sam Stewart, George French and Blaine Andringa.

Each of the five juniors spoke about their seniors at the banquet, sharing memories and grateful words. The juniors also presented the seniors with a gift.

Boike presented team awards next. Each category was voted on by the team.

Christenson, who had two assists on the year, won MVP Defense, MVP Team and Best Leadership. Garmen, one of five Pirates to score this season, was awarded MVP Offense. Blake Melsa, who led the team in goal, was named Most Improved. Thor Harbott, a second Pirate who scored this season, earned the Hardest Working for the second year in a row. To round out the awards, Carter Trudeau was named Rookie of the Year.

Garmen and Harbott also received All-Conference honorable mention, while Christenson made the All-Conference team.

The Pirates look to improve next year, as many players are returning with experience.