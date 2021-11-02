UMN Crookston Hockey to host UND ACHA Team Friday and Saturday

Submitted by UMN Crookston

The University of Minnesota Crookston hockey team will host the University of North Dakota ACHA Division II team Friday, November 5 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, November 6 at 2 p.m. at the Crookston Sports Center.

The Golden Eagles come into the weekend with a 1-1 mark after a 4-2 win Friday against the University of Jamestown, and a 6-3 loss Saturday to the Jimmies. Last weekend marked the opening of the season for the Golden Eagles after the postponement of four games due to COVID-19 protocols.

UMN Crookston has been led through the first two games by returning ACHA Division II Second Team All-American Casey Kallock (Sr., D, Alvarado, Minn.), who has two goals and two assists on the year. Nikolai Rajala (Fr., Coleraine, Minn.) made his debut Saturday and had one goal and two assists. Tyler Zahradka (So., Grand Forks, N.D.) picked up where he left off last season, and notched two goals for UMN Crookston. Williston State College transfer Dylan Borseth (Jr., F, Williston, N.D.) made an instant impact with one goal and one assist, while Josh Pieper (Sr., D, Baudette, Minn.), who joined the team last Monday, had his first career goal to lead off the scoring Friday.

In goal, Minnesota Crookston has been guided by the outstanding play of Braden Schmitz (Fr., G, Devils Lake, N.D.), who comes in with a 2.74 goals against average with a .938 saves percentage on the season. Schmitz had 46 saves Friday against the Jimmies.

UMN Crookston struggled with penalties in their first weekend as they had a combined 12 penalties on the weekend. The Golden Eagles will look to improve in that regard this weekend. On the other side, UMN Crookston’s special teams has accounted for two goals so far this season.

North Dakota at Minnesota Crookston

Friday, November 5 – 7 p.m. – Crookston Sports Center

Live Stats - https://goldeneaglesports.com/sidearmstats/mhockey/summary

Live Video - https://nsicnetwork.com/goldeneaglesports/

Saturday, November 6 – 2 p.m. – Crookston Sports Center

Live Stats - https://goldeneaglesports.com/sidearmstats/mhockey/summary

Live Video - https://nsicnetwork.com/goldeneaglesports/

North Dakota Preview

The series against the Fighting Hawks will prove to be the WCCHA openers for the Golden Eagles, who joined the league prior to the 2021-22 season.

UND currently has a 0-4-0 record. They are in the Northwest Division of the WCCHA with Minnesota Crookston. The Fighting Hawks have been led on the season by Sothio Suzue Pan with three goals on the year. In addition, Coby Kison enters the weekend with two goals, while Philip Buque and Gabriel Van Patten each have one goal.

UND last competed October 22 and 23 against North Dakota State University with the Bison defeating the Fighting Hawks 6-3 and 6-4.

In goal, UND has used both Leo Troje and Nicholas Jewison. Jewison has played in two games with a 6.00 goals against average, while Troje has played in one game with a 5.06 goals against average.