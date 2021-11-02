Crookston High School Winter Sports Update

As we fall from the high of celebrating the success of the fall sports teams—Girls’ Tennis at state and Girls’ Soccer and Boys’ Football post-season runs—it's time to switch gears to winter sports.

The Dance team has been getting after it for a couple weeks now, as they had their first practice on October 25. They look to repeat last season’s success—Jazz finished ninth in sections and Kick finished eleventh—as they return all of their dancers. The Dance team’s first competition is scheduled for December 3 at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton.

Girls’ Hockey got their season underway with its first practice on Monday, November 1. They are set to travel to Thief River Falls on Friday for their first scrimmage. They will face off against the Prowlers for their season and home opener on Thursday, November 11. The Pirates look to seek revenge as Thief River falls ended Crookston’s season last year with a 5-4 in the section semifinals.

Girls’ Basketball and Boys’ Hockey start their season at the same time, as their first practices are Monday, November 15.

The Girls’ will scrimmage Red River on November 27 before they have their first regular-season game against Moorhead on December 2. The Pirates finished the season last year with a 15-4 record after losing to Barnesville in the section quarterfinals.

Boys’ Hockey will get some early season experience as they scrimmage Coon Rapids on November 20. Their season will officially kick off with their first regular-season game on November 29 against Kitten County Central. The Pirates look to improve from last season, as they finished 2-11 with a 1-7 to Thief River Falls in the section quarterfinals.

Boys’ Basketball and Wrestling are the last winter sports to get underway, as they don’t have their first practices until November 22.

The Boys’ Basketball team will not have a scrimmage, instead they jump right into the regular season on December 2 with a game against Warren/Alvarado/Oslo. The Pirates ended the 2020-2021 season with a 2-17 record, falling to Roseau in the playoffs.

The Wrestling team opens its season with a match at Hillsboro on December 4. Last season, the boys were section champs and sent 10 wrestlers to the state prelims. Ethan Boll, who returns this year, placed fifth at state.

Good luck on the season, Pirates!