UMC Women's Volleyball 0-2 on Weekend

Despite a strong showing at home on Thursday, the UMC Women’s Volleyball team was 0-2 yet again on the weekend against Bemidji State University and #13 St. Cloud State University.

On Saturday, UMC traveled to St. Cloud State University where they got swept three sets to none. The final scores were 9-25, 16-25, and 14-25.

Mara Weisensel led the team with 11 kills while Natalie Koke had 22 assists. Defensively, Layne Whaley led the team with 12 digs.

In the home match on Thursday, the Golden Eagles had a two-set lead on the Beavers, working toward their first win in conference, but their efforts weren’t enough as Bemidji came back to win it in five.

In the first set, Crookston dropped the first two points before going on a four-point run, highlighted by a double block and an ace from Whaley.

The Beavers tied the game at 4 with a tip, but the Golden Eagles responded with a convincing six-point run. In that time, Crookston capitalized on Bemidji’s hitting errors, put up two crucial blocks, and got an ace from Koke.

Although they had a lead, the Golden Eagles didn’t get their first kill until 12 points in when Lauren Wallace smashed the ball onto the wide-open court.

From that point on, Crookston held a steady lead and took the first set 25-15.

The second set proved to be tougher as the teams exchanged points back and forth, tying the set up twelve times with four lead changes before the Golden Eagles got the determining thirteenth point.

To seal the win, Crookston went on a six-point run at the end of the set, highlighted by a kill from Bailey Schaefer and two aces from Bojana Stekovic.

Poised for the win, the Golden Eagles grabbed an early 9-4 lead with two kills from Charlee Krieg, a kill from Schaefer and an ace from Madison Klimek, but the Beavers didn’t go away.

They tied the set at 17, 18, 20 and 21 before taking the lead, as the Golden Eagles had a miscommunication on the set. The Beavers went on to win 25-21.

Crookston took the opening lead in the fourth set but lost the next five. The Golden Eagles gathered themselves after a timeout, but the Beavers went on a six-point run that ultimately decided the set.

In the winner-take-all fifth set the two teams remained close, but the Beavers edged out the win 15-11 to take the match.

Weisensel led the team with 16 kills, followed by Wallace with 14 and Schaefer with 11. Koke put up 42 assists and both Klimek and Whaley had 16 digs on the day.