UMC Women's Soccer Falls to Mary, Minot 5-0

The University of Minnesota Crookston suffered a pair of 5-0 losses to the University of Mary and Minot State University over the weekend.

On Sunday, the Golden Eagles were able to hold the Marauders to just two goals in the first half, but the University of Mary scored three goals in the last 8 minutes of the game to put it away.

Emma Stempien started in goal for Crookston, allowing 5 goals with 10 saves. Alyssa Pavlacic and Jacqueline Calderon had 1 shot on goal apiece.

In the home contest on Saturday, the Golden Eagles went down 0-2 in the first 6 minutes of the game. The Beavers added another goal in the half at the 31st minute.

In the second half, the Beavers scored in the 61st and 84th minute for a convincing win.

Stempien allowed five goals with nine saves. Brooklyn Fischback had 2 shots on goal to lead the Golden Eagles, followed by Calderon with 1.

UMC returns home to play St. Cloud State University on Tuesday, November 2.