UMC Women's Basketball Falls 78-33 to Gophers

The University of Minnesota Crookston Women’s Basketball team lost its exhibition match 78-33 against the Big Ten’s University of Minnesota on Sunday October 31.

Bren Fox led the Golden Eagles with 11 points and 6 rebounds, while Abigail Leach added 8 points. UMC missed only one free throw on the night, going 6-for-7 on the line. Although the team forced 20 turnovers, they gave up 26 turnovers themselves, which helped the Gopher’s prolific offense.

Minnesota never gave up the lead and lead by as much as 47 in the fourth quarter after going on a 20-0 run.

The Golden Eagles travel to Grand Forks for its final exhibition game against the University of North Dakota on Thursday, November 4.