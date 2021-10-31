UMC Men's Hockey Splits Opening Weekend Against Jamestown

The University of Minnesota Crookston Club Hockey team opened its season this weekend at home with a split against the University of Jamestown.

On Saturday, the Jimmies put on an offensive display, as they scored three goals in the first period, one in the second and two more in the third to seal the 6-3 victory.

Dylan Borseth, Casey Kallock, and Nikolai Rajala all scored for the Golden Eagles. They also assisted in each other’s goals.

Braden Schmitz started the game and allowed 3 goals on 29 saves. Jake Sumner also allowed 3 goals but with only 2 saves.

In their opening game UMC won 4-2, as they grabbed an early lead with a goal from Josh Pieper, assisted by Austin Ryba and Kallock at 2:12.

The Jimmies responded with a goal in the second period, but the Golden Eagles’ three goals in the third put the game away.

Kallock scored an unassisted goal 2:22 into the period. Four minutes later, Tyler Zahradka scored on the powerplay, and he scored the final goal at 9:40. Borseth, Logan Syrup, and Natha Huot assisted Zahradka’s goals.

Schmitz had 46 saves on the day and allowed only 2 goals through.

The Golden Eagles will host the University of North Dakota on Friday, November 5 and Saturday, November 6.