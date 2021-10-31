UMC Men's Basketball Wins Exhibition Against Hamline

The UMC Men’s Basketball team defeated Hamline University 73-54 in its first exhibition match of the season on Saturday, October 30.

Leonard Dixon led the team offensively with 16 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double. Zach Westphal added 14 points, while Uzo Dibiamaka and Brian Sitzmann had 11 points and 8 points, respectively. Nathaniel Powell grabbed 8 rebounds behind Dixon with 6 of them defensive and 2 offensive. Zen Goodridge also helped the Golden Eagles’ rebounding game, as he had 4 defensive rebounds and 3 offensive.

From the free-throw line, Crookston was 14-16. The Golden Eagles never trailed, as their largest lead was 21 in the second half.

The men’s team will host Mayville State University in another exhibition match Thursday, November 4.