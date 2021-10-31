Jumping Seat Equestrian Falls 15-1 in South Dakota

The University of Minnesota Crookston Jumping Seat Equestrian team was unable to continue its success from its opening meet in River Falls, as the Golden Eagles fell to South Dakota State and Texas Christian University 15-1.

Against TCU, Ashton Wold picked up the only point for the Golden Eagles in Reining as she defeated her opponent 68-66.5.

Keira Boedigheimer won 81-78 in Fences for the lone point against South Dakota State.

The Equestrian team will travel to the University of Wisconsin River Falls again for a meet on Saturday, November 13 and Sunday, November 14.