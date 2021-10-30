Girls' Swimming Places Fourth in Conference Meet

The Pirates Swimming team scored 312 points for a fourth-place finish in the North Border Conference meet held at Fosston high school on Friday, October 29.

Mackenzie Aamoth, Madison Hoiland, Chloe Boll, and Naomi Olson led the Pirates with two high-scoring finishes a piece.

Aamoth took second in the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 2:27.57 and third in the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 1:15.74.

Hoiland had two second-place finishes. The first came in the 50 yard freestyle (27.76) and the second in the 100 yard breaststroke (1:24.20).

Boll’s highest finish was third place in the 100 yard freestyle with a time of 1:03.08, three seconds faster than her seed time. She also placed fifth in the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 27.76.

Naomi Olson finished second in the 100 yard butterfly (1:12.82) and fourth in the 500 yard freestyle (6:51.73).

In the first event, the 200 yard medley relay, Crookston’s Relay B placed sixth as the A Relay was disqualified.

In the 200 yard individual medley (IM), Abigail Olson led the Pirates with a seventh-place finish (3:07.35), as Evelyn Gunderson came in ninth (3:18.22).

Hailey Richardt came in twelfth with a time of 37.79 behind Hoiland and Boll in the 50 yard freestyle.

In the sixth event, the 100 yard butterfly, N. Olson led the Pirates. Gunderson and Lily Groven finished one right after the other in ninth and tenth with times of 1:40.08 and 1:41.06, respectively. Grace Meiner rounded out the team with a thirteenth-place finish with a time of 2:09.93, which was almost eight whole seconds faster than her seed time.

Richardt also swam in the 100 yard freestyle, placing thirteenth behind Boll at third with a time of 1:32.58.

In the 500 yard freestyle, A. Olson earned 11 points for the Pirates with her eighth-place finish (7:20.88).

The Pirates Relay A team took third in the 200 yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:57.42, as the Relay B team placed eighth with a time of 2:38.75.

Two other Pirates competed in the 100 yard backstroke with Aamoth. Groven and Elizabeth Helgeson finished twelfth (1:36.22) and thirteenth (1:38.53), respectively.

Crookston nabbed twelfth and thirteenth again in the 100 yard breaststroke behind Hoiland’s second-place finish. Meiner had a time of 2:02.79 while Helgeson had a time of 2:04.70.

In the final event of the day, the 400 yard freestyle relay, the Crookston Relay A team placed seventh with a time of 5:34.70.