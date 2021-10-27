UMC Men's Basketball Exhibition this Saturday

Times Report

Crookston Times

The University of Minnesota Crookston Men’s Basketball team will kick off the 2021-22 season this Saturday, October 30 with an exhibition game at 3 p.m. against Hamline University (MN) at Gary Senske Court inside Lysaker Gymnasium. Minnesota Crookston welcomes nine newcomers that will don Golden Eagle uniforms for the first time.

Live Stats - https://goldeneaglesports.com/sidearmstats/mbball/summary

University of Minnesota Crookston Head Coach: Dan Weisse (8th Season) - Record at UMC: 56-118; Hamline University Head Coach: Jim Hayes (8th Season) - Record at Hamline: 70-113

A season ago, the Golden Eagles gave up 81.5 points per game defensively, which ranked 14th in the conference, just ahead of Concordia-St. Paul and Upper Iowa. Offensively, the Golden Eagles made 124 three-point shots last season and 7.8 per game, which ranked eighth in the NSIC.

The Golden Eagles will be led by the returning trio of Brian Sitzmann (R-Sr., G, Savage, Minn.), Leonard Dixon (R-Jr., F, Demascus, Ore.) and Ethan Channel (R-Jr., G, Beaverton, Ore.), all of which are expected to start. The trio all averaged in double-digit scoring on the season last year. They were three out of the four Golden Eagles to average double-figures in the shortened season. Sitzmann is the top returning scorer with 11.5 points per game, while Dixon led the team with 32 makes from deep and Channel led the team by shooting 49 percent from the field.

There are a number of newcomers expected to make a big impact this year for the maroon and gold as well. Uzo Dibiamaka (R-So., G, Adelaide, South Australia) is expected to be one of the main point guards after averaging 7.8 points per game and 3.8 rebounds per game for Iowa Central CC a season ago. Dylan Hushaw (R-So., G, Las Vegas, Nev.), Ron Kirk Jr. (Fr., G, Milwaukee, Wis.) and Jerome Mabry (R-So., G, Milwaukee, Wis.) are all expected to be a big part of the Golden Eagle backcourt this season. Nathaniel Powell (R-So., C, Nottingham, England) and Zen Goodridge (R-Jr., C, Orlando, Fla.) will help add size and rebounding to the front court for Coach Weisse.

Hunter Lyman (R-Fr., C, West Fargo, N.D.) and Zach Westphal (R-Sr., G, West Fargo, N.D.) are returners who will bring a veteran presence to the Golden Eagles as well this season.

Head Coach Dan Weisse and his staff emphasized transfers this season. The Golden Eagles have ten college transfers on their roster this season, including Goodridge (Bethune-Cookman University) and Marcus Thompson (Lander University), who came from Division I and Division II schools, respectively.