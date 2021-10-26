Youth hockey 3v3 Stanley Cup champs announced

Times Report

Crookston Times

In the youth hockey 3-on-3 tournament this weekend, the Nashville Predators and Vegas Golden Knights won their respective divisions.

The Nashville Predators defeated the St. Louis Blues 7-0 and Minnesota Wild 4-0 to win the Squirt/Peewee (10U/12U) division. Team members include Dane Peterson, Blair Johnson, Lucas Helgeson, Adley Vigness, Madilyn Abrams, Kelby Fee, Bladen Melsa and Grayson Solberg.

In the Bantam/BHS division, the Golden Knights defeated the Montreal Canadians 8-7 and Tampa Bay Lightning 11-6 to win. The team is comprised of Connor Maruska, Riley Helgeson, Ryan Street, Masen Reitmeier, Greyson Ecker, Isaiah Donarski, Tate Hamre and Landon Walker.