UMC Women's Basketball fundraising campaign goal of $20K

Submitted by Michelle Christopherson

Greetings from the University of Minnesota Crookston Women’s Basketball team! The coaching staff extends its best wishes to all family and friends of the 2021-2022 Golden Eagle Women’s Basketball team. We are extremely excited for the upcoming season.

My name is Michelle Christopherson, director of outreach and engagement at UMN Crookston and have recently been named to lead the campus Teambacker fundraising efforts for Golden Eagle Athletics. In speaking with Head Women’s Basketball Coach, Mike Roysland, I wanted to share with you an upcoming trip to Hawai’i, to which we need financial support to cover portions of travel as these games are not part of our typical game schedule. The Golden Eagles will play two games in the Malika Sports Oahu Thanksgiving Classic at The Shark Tank in Honolulu, Hawai’i. The Golden Eagles will play Chaminade University and NCAA Division II defending National Champion Lubbock Christian University.

November 24 @ 4pm vs. Chaminade University - Honolulu, Hawai’i

November 25 @ 6pm vs. Lubbock Christian University - Honolulu, Hawai’i

It is your support that ensures we have the ability to keep building the tradition of excellence while establishing a legacy within the University of Minnesota Crookston basketball program. We are embarking on a calling campaign Thursday, October 28 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Any support you are able to provide is greatly appreciated. Our goal is $20,000.00.

Our goal for each player has been set to raise $1,000 per season.

Please consider a financial contribution today, click here, and thank you for your continued support.

Go, Golden Eagles!