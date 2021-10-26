UMN Crookston Hockey set to open at home Friday and Saturday against Jamestown

Times Report

Crookston Times

The University of Minnesota Crookston men’s hockey team is slated to open up the 2021-22 season Friday, October 29 and Saturday, October 30 at the Crookston Sports Center against the University of Jamestown. The Golden Eagles will play at 7 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The Golden Eagles are looking to return to the ice after the cancellation of two games against St. John’s University and two games versus Bethel University due to COVID-19 protocols.

UMN Crookston is coming off a 6-7-0 mark in their first season back on the ice in 2020. The Golden Eagles finished the season ranked No. 20 in the ACHA Division II poll under the guidance of Head Coach Steve Johnson.

Jamestown at Minnesota Crookston

Friday, October 29 – 7 p.m.

Live Stats - https://goldeneaglesports.com/sidearmstats/mhockey/summary

Video - https://nsicnetwork.com/goldeneaglesports/

Saturday, October 30 – 2 p.m.

The Golden Eagles have a strong core returning to the fray for the 2021-22 season propelled by ACHA Division II Second Team All-American Casey Kallock (Sr., D, Alvarado, Minn.), who led the team last season with 19 points (6 goals and 13 assists). Minnesota Crookston also brings back Tyler Zahradka (So., F, Grand Forks, N.D.), who scored eight goals and notched 10 assists last season. The Golden Eagles also have Tristan Morneault (So., F, Dieppe, New Brunswick) back after he notched three goals and eight assists last season. Gunner Ferrier (So., D, Baudette, Minn.) returns on defense after tallying five assists. Austin Ryba (So., F, Thief River Falls, Minn.) also returns after notching two assists last season. Sam McGregor (Sr., F, Hastings, Minn.) returns, as well as Zach Larson (So., F, Grand Forks, N.D.), who notched seven goals and four assists.

In goal, Jake Sumner (So., Alta Loma, Calif.) returns after posting a 4.16 goals against average with 365 saves.

The Golden Eagles have several newcomers who will make immediate impacts for the Golden Eagles. Dylan Borseth (Jr., F, Williston, N.D.), a transfer from Williston State College, is familiar to UMN Crookston after playing the Golden Eagles four times last season. Borseth had eight goals and 14 assists last season for the Tetons. Logan Syrup (Fr., F, Park River, N.D.) joins the Golden Eagles up front after scoring 20 goals and 34 assists last season in the NA3HL for the Sheridan Hawks. Also adding to the arsenal is Jackson Fuller (Fr., F, Bloomington, Minn.), who had four goals and 14 assists last season for the Anaheim Avalanche of the USPHL Premier League. Nikolai Rajala (Fr., F, Coleraine, Minn.) joins UMN Crookston after having seven goals and 19 assists last season for the Alexandria Blizzard of the NA3HL. Mitchell Coleman (Fr., Hatton, N.D.) joins the Golden Eagles after notching 16 goals and nine assists for May-Port C.G. H.S. Additionally, Dylan Neubauer (Fr., F, Grand Forks, N.D.) adds to the Golden Eagles after tallying 11 goals and 14 assists for the Grand Forks Stallions during the 2019-20 season while Andon Morneault (Fr., F, Dieppe, New Brunswick) joins the team after competing for the Dieppe/Memrancook Aigles U18 team.

Defensively, UMN Crookston adds Sam Baxter (Fr., D, Grafton, N.D.), who had three goals and five assists during the 2019-20 season with the Grand Forks Stallions. Nathan Huot (Fr., D, Red Lake Falls, Minn.) joins the Golden Eagles after notching five goals and 15 assists as a senior. In addition, Josh Pieper (Sr., D, Baudette, Minn.) joins UMN Crookston after tallying one goal and 10 assists as a senior during the 2017-18 season with Lake of the Woods H.S.

In goal, Minnesota Crookston adds Braden Schmitz (Fr., G, Devils Lake, N.D.), who posted a 6.27 goals against average with 469 saves as a junior during the 2019-20 season. Sean O’Connor (Fr., G, West Fargo, N.D.) adds to the goalie group after posting a 7.80 goals against average for the Butte Cobras of the NA3HL in 2019-20. Additionally, Jared Aamold (Fr., G, Breckenridge, Minn.) joins UMN Crookston after notching a 5.72 goals against average with 555 saves for Wahpeton/Breckenridge H.S.).