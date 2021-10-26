Pirates Girls' Tennis Puts up Fight in Team State Tournament

The Pirates Girls’ Tennis team put up a tough battle in the state tournament but ultimately lost to both Providence Academy and Pine City, ending the run early.

In the consolation bracket matchup at 7 p.m., the Pirates fell 1-6 to Pine City.

The No. 3 doubles team of Morgan Nelson and Hannah Lindemoen got the lone win for the Pirates as they defeated their opponents 6-1 and 6-3.

Halle Bruggeman and Kaylie Clausen, the No. 2 doubles team, forced their match to 3 sets, as they dropped the first set 5-7, captured the second 6-3 but lost the third 7-10.

No. 4 singles player Abby Borowicz’s match also went three sets. She claimed the first set 6-4 before losing the next two 4-6 and 7-10.

Emma Osborn and Emma Gunderson (the Emmas), the No. 1 doubles team, fell in the first set 1-6 but came back stronger in the second, losing only 4-6.

The Winjum sisters, Hayden and Halle, also struggled in their first sets at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively.

Hayden lost by scores of 1-6 and 0-6, and Halle fell 1-6 and 4-6.

Brekken Tull competed in two close sets, ultimately falling by scores of 5-7 and 3-6.

In the opening round of the state tournament against Providence Academy, Crookston came up just short, losing 2-5.

Halle Winjum and Borowicz pulled out the win in their matches to give the Pirates their two points.

In No. 2 singles, Halle Winjum won her first set easily 6-1 and edged out the second set by a score of 7-5.

Borowicz remained consistent for the Pirates as she handed her opponent a two-set loss with scores of 6-4 and 6-2.

To round out the singles matchups, Hayden Winjum suffered a two-set loss with scores of 2-6 and 1-6. At No. 3 singles, Tull, despite losing the first set 2-6, battled back in the second but fell 5-7.

For the doubles teams, the Emmas, sitting at No. 1 doubles, dropped their first set 0-6. They didn’t go down without a fight, as they lost the second set only 4-6.

The last two matches went into three sets.

No. 2 doubles Bruggeman and Clausen fell in their first set 3-6, took their second 6-3 but dropped the third 1-6.

Nelson and Lindemoen played a tight match at No. 3 doubles. They lost their first set 1-6, held on to win the second set 7-5 but lost an intense 12-14 third set.

The Girls’ team ends the season with a 15-5 record and the first trip to state in six years. The team portion of the tournament concludes on Wednesday, October 27.

The singles and doubles portion beings Thursday, October 28. Hayden and Halle Winjum and Osborn and Gunderson will represent the Pirates as they play in the first round at 10 a.m.