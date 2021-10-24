UMC Women's Volleyball 0-2 on the Weekend

The University of Minnesota Crookston Women’s Volleyball team won their first set in conference play this weekend but ultimately lost both matches.

The Golden Eagles faced off against conference opponent University of Mary on Saturday, October 23, where they lost 1-3.

Although they led 21-20 late in the first half, the Golden Eagles scored only one more point, as the Marauders stole the first set 25-22.

UMC held tough again in the second set, as they brought it within two at 21-19. Once again, the University of Mary finished strong, taking the second set 25-19.

The Golden Eagles pushed through to win set three, their first in conference play, 25-22 on a kill from senior Lauren Wallace.

Finding themselves down 22-13 in the fourth set, the Golden Eagles rallied to 24-19 with a crucial kill from Mara Weisensel. It was not enough, however, as the Marauders took the set, and match, 25-19.

Bailey Schaefer led the Golden Eagles with 11 kills, and Wallace trailed right behind her with 9. Natalie Koke totaled 29 assists, while Layne Whaley put up 20 digs.

In their conference matchup Friday, October 22, UMC lost in three sets to Minot State University.

UMC took their first lead at 12-11 with a five-point run, highlighted by an ace from Madison Klimek and kill from Schaefer.

The Beavers tied the set at 12 with a kill from Roxy King and took the lead again on an ace from Sophia Peterson.

The Golden Eagles responded with a kill off of a block and a no call that went in their favor. Minot tied the set on the next point, however, and didn’t give up lead as they won 25-17.

In the second set, UMC went down 9-17 with two runs by Minot. They grabbed points here and there before going off on a six-point rally to tie the game at 22. Schaefer and Weisensel had key kills in the rally.

Wallace tied the game again at 23 with a kill, but the Beavers took the last two points to win 25-23.

The third set was tight, too, as there were four ties and three lead changes.

The Golden Eagles took the early lead with kills from Schaefer and Wallace, but Minot tied and took the lead with kills of their own.

UMC responded with a six-point run in which they tied the game and took a 10-6 lead. In that time, Bojana Stekovic had an ace, Weisensel had a kill and the team put up two double blocks.

The Beavers took the lead back with their own five-point rally and could not be stopped the rest of the set, as they won 25-18.

Schaefer led the Golden Eagles in kills once again with 13, while Wallace and Weisensel added 7 a piece. Koke totaled 23 assists, and Whaley put up 10 digs. Three players had two service aces a piece: Klimek, Whaley, and Stekovic.

UMC returns home to play Bemidji State University on Thursday, October 28.