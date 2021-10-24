UMC Women's Soccer Suffers 4-1 Loss to SMSU

On Sunday, October 24, the Golden Eagles got its first goal since September 24 from Morgan Laplante, but the team would ultimately lose 4-1 to Southwest Minnesota State.

SMSU and UMC played a tight first half, even though the Mustangs outshot the Golden Eagles 12-1.

The Mustangs gathered momentum going into the half, however, as they had one shot hit the crossbar and a header that missed wide.

Their efforts culminated with an unassisted goal in the 36th minute.

The Golden Eagles came out of the half fighting, as they put a shot on goal within the first three minutes.

The Mustangs quieted the Golden Eagle offense with a second goal in the 56th minute, but Laplante cut SMSU’s lead in half with a goal four minutes later. Abby Fettinger and Jacqueline Calderon were credited with the assist.

Unable to stop the Mustang’s offense, the Golden Eagles eventually fell 4-1, as SMSU tacked on two more goals to put the game away.

Madelyn Teplansky had 3 shots with 1 on goal to pace the Golden Eagles. Both of Laplante’s shots were on goal, and Fettinger’s lone shot was also on goal.

Emma Stempien had her first career start in goal and allowed 4 goals with 10 saves.