UMC Trap Looks to Maintain Third

The University of Minnesota Crookston Trap team got high scores from sophomore Hailey Olson and senior Karl Kosak, as the team looks to maintain third place in USA College Clay Target League 1A-Conference 3.

According to head coach Andy Gjerswold, the Goldean Eagles moved into third place, as the team ahead of them did not submit its scores for the week.

“Last week actually wasn’t our most competitive week, so we’ll take somebody else’s mistake,” Gjerswold said. “Scores are looking better this week. If that’s the case, hopefully we can hang on to third place.”

Olson paced the team with a 23.5 average for the week. Her best round was 24 of 25. Kosak averaged 23, as he shot two rounds of 23.

Senior Ellie Hintz and junior Peyton Verbout were close behind as they both averaged 22.5 with their best round being 23.

Five Golden Eagles averaged 22 this week: Josiah Bullivant, Emily Dufault, Nick Grams, Garret Horak and Lily Krona. All but Krona had a best round of 24. Krona’s best round was 23.

When she shot her round of 23, Krona didn’t actually focus on shooting. Instead, she performs best when thinking of something else entirely.

“When I have a better round, I always think about silly things,” Krona said. “This time I was thinking about LiMu Emu and Doug, the commercial. My dad told me about it a couple years ago and it just stuck in my mind. I just think about different costumes for the emu to wear.”

The Trap team looks to stay strong, as they conclude their season next week.