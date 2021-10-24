UMC Men's, Women's Cross Country Finish 12 and 16 in NSIC

The UMC Men’s and Women’s Cross Country teams finished 12th and 16th, respectively, in the NSIC championship on Saturday, October 23.

Hanokh Gailson led the men’s team, as he finished 30th of 115 runners with a time of 26:41.8.

Three Golden Eagles clocked their personal best: Tristan Morneault (28:39.54), Chris Felderwerd (29:20.03) and Warden Dahlgren (29:48.15).

The men’s team averaged 28:42.88, an improvement of over eight minutes from 2019.

For the women’s team, Madison Elijah finished with a personal best 28:03.93, placing 122nd, a program record for the NSIC championship.

Three other runners ran their personal best, too: Brooke Benson (29:20.93), Rena Sakai (30:38.05) and Alyssa Stillman (30:43.77).

The women’s team also improved on their 2019 average, as it decreased from 30:50.31 to 29:49.95.