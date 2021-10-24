UMC Equestrian Opens Season at Home

The University of Minnesota Crookston Western Equestrian team opened their season with home meets on Saturday, October 23 and Sunday, October 24.

On Sunday, the team earned Reserve High Point Team honors behind Beatrice Streifel, the Reserve High Point Rider.

Streifel finished second in both Ranch Riding and Level II Horsemanship. Teammate Tristyn Bair took first in Ranch Riding.

The Golden Eagles also got first-places finishes from Grace Meyers in Rookie A Horsemanship and Jenna Pedrow and Hannah Fitzsimmons in their respective Beginner Horsemanship sections.

Olivia Becker earned the lone second-place finish for Crookston on the day in Open Horsemanship, while three Golden Eagle riders took third: April Klecker in Reining, Ashton Wold in Level I Horsemanship, and Eliza Freund in Rookie B Horsemanship.

On its opening day, UMC finished third behind the University of South Dakota State and the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.

The Golden Eagles had one first-place finish that came from Pedrow in her section of Beginner Horsemanship.

Becker had high finishes in Reining and Open Horsemanship, as she finished second and third, respectively.

Klecker finished third behind Becker in Reining, while Belle Sand took second in Open Horsemanship ahead of Becker.

Bair and Taylor Opitz took home second-place finishes in Level II Ranch Riding and Rookie A Horsemanship, respectively.

Three Golden Eagles finished third: Wold in Level I Horsemanship section two, Freund in Rookie B Horsemanship and Streifel in Level II Horsemanship.

The Western Equestrian team will compete again on Saturday October, 30 against Texas Christian University.