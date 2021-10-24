Lions Club Hosts 12th Annual Hoops on Halloween

The Lions club hosted its 12th annual Hoops on Halloween event on Sunday, October 24 for boys and girls grades three through eight.

This year, 42 teams from Crookston, Roseau, Bemidji, Grand Forks, Kindred and Casselton participated in the event that was held at Crookston High School and the Crookston Sports Center.

Although the event was only one-third of its normal size, Lions Club member and tournament director Garrett Borowicz was happy to host, as the event was cancelled last year due to COVID.

“It was refreshing to be back in the gym this year,” Borowicz said. “It went great. The UMC Women’s Basketball team helped us out with scorekeeping and everything. They play a huge part in this. The local Lions team as well. It’s a great community effort.”

The boys’ division had 20 teams participate.

For the third and fourth graders, the Grovers took first place. In the fifth-grade class, the Blitz took first out of six teams, while Grand Forks Energy 1 took first for sixth grade. To round out the division, the Hawks won for eighth grade.

There were 22 teams in the girls’ division.

The third and fourth grade girls’ Shooting Skittles took first place. For fifth grade, the Basket Hounds took first while the Grand Forks Thunder Blue took first for sixth grade. In the seventh- and eighth-grade class, the Grand Forks Sizzle finished first.

Each child that participated got a t-shirt thanks to Erickson Embroidery, while winners got trophies and medals. Sponsors also provided door prizes.

Another highlight of the event was the costume contest. This year, the fifth grade boys’ Harlem Globetrotters won.

A lot of work goes into the event, but Borowicz and the Lions Club is grateful to host every year as they know it makes the kids happy.

“They enjoy this tournament, and that’s why we keep doing it,” Borowicz said. “You’ll see them in the school or hallway asking when Hoops on Halloween is, so we do it every year for them.”

Funds from the event will go to the Lions Club’s community projects and the UMC Women’s Basketball team.