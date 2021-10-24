Girls' Tennis Doubles Headed to State in Minneapolis

The Crookston Pirates Girls’ Tennis team is both of its doubles teams to state after they faced off in the championship match of their section on Tuesday, October 19.

No. 1 doubles Hayden and Halle Winjum had a first-round bye. In their second round, they defeated Park Rapid’s first doubles team easily 6-2 and 6-2.

In the third round, the Winjum sisters played Park Rapids No. 4 doubles. Although they had some unforced errors in the first set, they were able to step it up and win 7-5 and 6-2.

No. 2 doubles Emma Osborn and Emma Gunderson also had a first-round bye. Their first match was against No. 7 doubles from Roseau. They cruised to victory with scores of 6-4 and 6-1. Osborn and Gunderson faced off against No. 3 doubles from Wadena in their next match. They dropped the first set 3-6 before taking the next two 6-1 and 6-3 for the win.

The two doubles teams for Crookston met in the championship match. The No. 1 Winjum sisters prevailed as they took the first and third sets 6-3 and 6-1. Osborn and Gunderson grabbed the second set 6-2.

Crookston also had two singles players compete in the section.

Brekken Tull placed fourth after falling to both the No. 1 seed 2-6 and 0-6 and the No. 2 seed 1-6. She did not finish the match, as she dealt with a leg injury.

Hannah Lindemoen won her first set against No. 10 singles from Long Prairie 7-5 and 6-2. She then faced off against the No. 2 singles from Park Rapids and fell 3-6 and 2-6.

The Crookston Girls’ Tennis team will compete in the team quarterfinals at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 26. The doubles tournament begins on Thursday, October 28.