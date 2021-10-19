UMC Women's Soccer Loses to Winona, Upper Iowa

The UMC Women’s Soccer team suffered losses to Upper Iowa and Winona State University this weekend.

In the contest against Winona State on Sunday, UMC fell 0-6. Abby Olsen started the game in goal for the Golden Eagles allowing four goals on seven saves. Emma Stempien started the second half and allowed two goals on seven saves.

On Friday, the Golden Eagles lost 0-3 to the Peacocks of Upper Iowa. Olsen allowed all three goals on seven saves.

UMC looks to snap their losing streak as they host the University of Sioux Falls Friday, October 22 for senior day.