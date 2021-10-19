UMC Men's Golf Finishes Tenth at FHSU Fall Classic

The University of Minnesota Crookston Men’s Golf team finished tenth in the Fort Hays State University (FHSU) Tiger Fall Classic, a three-day event that closed out their season.

Connor Humble lead the Golden Eagles, tying for sixteenth with rounds of 72, 78, and 72 for a total of 222. Ben Trostad finished tied for thirty-eighth, Keegan Poppenberg shot a 231 to tie for forty-third, Layton Bartley finished three strokes behind him to earn sixty-fifth, and Cade Pederson rounded out the team in seventy-eighth.

The Men’s season was highlighted by a fourth-place finish at the Watkins Invite and a fifth-place finish at the Hardrocker Invite.