UMC Men's Golf Finishes Tenth at FHSU Fall Classic
Natalie Dillon
Crookston Times
The University of Minnesota Crookston Men’s Golf team finished tenth in the Fort Hays State University (FHSU) Tiger Fall Classic, a three-day event that closed out their season.
Connor Humble lead the Golden Eagles, tying for sixteenth with rounds of 72, 78, and 72 for a total of 222. Ben Trostad finished tied for thirty-eighth, Keegan Poppenberg shot a 231 to tie for forty-third, Layton Bartley finished three strokes behind him to earn sixty-fifth, and Cade Pederson rounded out the team in seventy-eighth.
The Men’s season was highlighted by a fourth-place finish at the Watkins Invite and a fifth-place finish at the Hardrocker Invite.