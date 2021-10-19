UMC Equestrian Earns Honors in Season Opener

The University of Minnesota Crookston Jumping Seat Equestrian team earned High Point Team Honors on both Saturday and Sunday at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.

Alexandra Wentland led the team with High Point Rider Honors on Sunday. She also placed first in Limit Fences section one and Limit Flat section two.

Morgan Schelske also had a good day, as she finished first in Open Fences and second in Open Flat. Taylor Barlage finished right behind her in both events: second in Open Fences and third in Open Flat. Clara Lemarr rounded out Open Fences by placing third.

Katie Buttolph earned a second-place finish in Intermediate Fences and a third-place finish in Intermediate Flat, while Katie Orth placed first in Limit Flat section one and third in Limit Fences section two.

In the first section of Novice Flat, Madison Winemiller placed second, while Kaitlyn Fedewa placed third in the second section of Novice Flat.

Aside from Team Honors, UMC had the Reserve High Point Rider for both days, as Keira Boedigheimer placed first in Open Flat and second in Open Fences.

In those events, Schelske also placed: first in Open Fences and third in Open Flat.

Buttolph grabbed top finishes in the Intermediate Events the first day, too. She won Intermediate Fences and took second in Intermediate Flat.

In Limit Flat section one, Kendra Putzke finished third, while Gabriella Siefkes won section two. Putzke also placed second in Limit Fences.

For Novice Flat, Alex Pfaffenbach finished third in section one, and Fedewa won section two.

UMC grabbed another first-place finish, as Andrea Kuhl won Pre-Novice Flat.

To round out the day, Delainey Lancaster placed second in Walk/Trot.

The Jumping Seat Equestrian team hopes to continue their success as they travel to South Dakota State University on Saturday, October 30.