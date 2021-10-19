Girls' Volleyball Loses to Climax-Fisher, Roseau 0-3

The Pirates Girls’ Volleyball team lost 0-3 to both Climax-Fisher and Roseau over a two-day span.

In its home contest against Roseau, the Pirates volleyball team grabbed an early 5-2 lead. The Rams responded with four-point rally to grab the lead 6-5.

The rest of the set was back and forth as the teams responded to each opposing rally with one of their own.

Senior outside hitter Ally Perreault had some blocks that helped the Pirates keep momentum in those rallies, head coach Katie Engelstad said.

“Ally Perreault came out and had a lot of big blocks in crucial times,” Engelstad said. “It’s fun to see her be aggressive at the net again.”

The Pirates’ late rally fell short, though, as the Rams took the first set 25-19.

Roseau came out strong in the second set with a 5-0 lead. Crookston rallied back to tie the game at six, as the ball dropped between two Rams players.

Roseau recollected themselves, as they took the lead with strategic ball placement and never looked back. They cruised to a 25-14 win in set two.

Down two sets in the last home meet of the season, junior setter Libby Salentine looked to pick her team up with positive reinforcement and encouragement.

“A big thing is just staying positive,” Salentine said. “Even when people make simple mistakes, everyone makes them. It’s natural. I make sure they [teammates] don’t dwell on it and are ready for the next ball.”

Both teams battled back in forth early in the third set before Roseau went on a seven-point run to take a 14-5 lead.

The Pirates slowly worked their way back before going on a small run to bring the game within two at 18-20. In that rally, senior middles Hannah Loraas and Mallorie Sundeen had key kills.

The two-point separation was the closest the Pirates could get the set, as the Rams closed the match out, winning the third set 25-18.

Despite close first and third set losses, Engelstad liked the energy her team showed and how it translated onto the scoreboard.

“We definitely let them go onto many a roller coaster ride, but I think that last [third] set was a lot of fun to watch,” Engelstad said. “We had a little chat between the second and third, saying this is our last home match of the season. What do you want to leave on the court? I think they came back and played very well in that third set.”

Perreault led the team with two blocks and three kills. Loraas also had three kills on the day. Senior libero Breanna Kressin led the team with 13 digs, and senior hitter Bailey Cameron added seven more. Salentine had six assists for the Pirates.

On the road, the Pirates fell to the Climax-Fisher Knights 0-3. The first set was a close one, as the Knights snuck out a 25-23 win. The second and third sets were 25-17 and 11-25, respectively, in favor of Climax-Fisher.

The Pirates totaled three blocks on the day: Perreault had two and Sundeen had one. Sundeen led the team with six kills, while Perreault and Rylee Solheim added four a piece. Kressin totaled seven digs to lead the Pirates, followed by Salentine with five and Anna Funk with four. Salentine also had seven assists and two aces.

The Pirates Girls’ Volleyball team will play in the section game on Monday, October 25 with the time and location to be determined.