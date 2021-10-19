Girls' Swimming Places Second in Tri, Eighth in Section

Pirates Girls’ Swimming placed second in the Thief River Falls Tri event and eighth in the True Team Section 8A.

The Pirates secured a second-place finish in its meet with Thief River Falls and Grand Forks on Tuesday, October 19 thanks to two first-place finishes from Madison Hoiland and one a piece from Mackenzie Aamoth and Naomi Olson.

Hoiland finished first in the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 27.10 and the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:16.58.

Aamoth won the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 2:27.02, and Olson nabbed first in the 100 yard butterfly.

In the first event, the 200 yard medley relay, Crookston placed second and sixth with times of 2:13.30 and 2:53.56, respectively.

Grace Meiner finished tenth behind Aamoth’s win in the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 3:44.22.

In the sixth event, the Pirates had two swimmers place: Abigail Olson in sixth with a time of 3:10.59 and Evelyn Gunderson in eighth with a time of 3:20.45.

Not only did Hoiland give Crookston eight points with her win in the 50 yard freestyle, but teammate Chloe Boll added three more points as she finished fifth with a time of 29.51. Hailey Richardt also competed in this event and finished ninth with a time of 38.29.

Lily Groven finished fifth in the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 1:47.40 behind N. Olson’s win.

In the 100 yard freestyle, Boll and Gunderson finished fifth with a time of 1:07.96 and eighth with a time of 1:18.87, respectively.

N. and A. Olson earned points for the Pirates in the 500 yard freestyle, as they finished third with a time of 6:49.41 and fifth with a time of 7:22.08, respectively.

The Crookston relay team took second in the 200 yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:58.02.

Three Pirates competed in the 100 yard backstroke. Aamoth led the team with a third-place finish (1:15.94), while Groven finished seventh (1:39.50) and Richardt in ninth (1:53.02).

Meiner finished eighth behind Hoiland’s win in the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 2:02.44.

In the last even of the day, the 400 yard freestyle relay, the Pirates’ team finished seventh with a time of 5:43.40.

The True Team Section 8A on Saturday, October 16 opened with the 200 yard medley relay. The Pirates placed seventh and twenty-second with times of 2:14.81 and 2:57.63, respectively.

In the 200 yard freestyle, Aamoth placed twelfth with a time of 2:29.52. Teammate Meiner placed twenty-ninth with a time of 3:33.42.

In the third event, the 200 yard individual medley (IM), three Pirates placed. Claire Oman led the team, placing nineteenth with a time of 2:53.89. A. Olson and Gunderson placed twenty-fifth with a time of 3:08.26 and twenty-sixth with a time of 3:20.75, respectively.

In the 50 yard freestyle Hoiland finished in third with a time of 27.23, only .79 behind first place. Two other Pirates placed: Boll in thirteenth with a 29.04 and Richardt in thirty-first with a 40.51.

There were no Pirates in the fifth event, 1 meter diving.

In the 100 yard butterfly, N. Olson led the Pirates with an eighth-place finish with a time of 1:13.34. Gunderson placed twenty-second with a time of 1:40.01, and Groven finished twenty-fourth with a time of 1:43.90.

Boll placed eleventh in the 100 yard freestyle with a time of 1:06.14. Teammates Elizabeth Helgeson and Richardt rounded out the Pirates finishes in twenty-ninth (1:33.22) and thirtieth (1:33.74), respectively.

In the eighth event, the 500 yard freestyle, both N. Olson and A. Olson swam for the Pirates. N. Olson finished eleventh with a time of 6:44.18, and A. Olson placed seventeenth with a time of 7:13.67.

In the 200 yard freestyle relay, the first Pirates team finished in seventh, with a time of 1:58.23. The second Pirates team placed twenty-fourth with a time of 2:34.13.

Four Pirates competed in the 100 yard backstroke. Aamoth led the team with a seventh-place finish and time of 1:14.47. Oman placed thirteenth with a time of 1:17.66, and Groven and Helgeson rounded the team out with twenty-eighth- (1:36.57) and twenty-ninth-place (1:37.26) finishes, respectively.

Hoiland finished fourth in the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:17.95 to lead the Pirates. Meiner placed twenty-ninth in the event with a time of 1:58.78.

In the final event, 400 yard freestyle relay, the Pirates finished fourteenth with a time of 4:54.13.