Girls' Soccer Falls 0-2 to Fergus Falls in Semis

The Pirates Girls’ Soccer team fell 0-2 to Fergus Falls in the section 8A semifinals on Saturday, October 16.

Coach Sarah Reese knew Fergus Falls had a prolific offense, as they scored 10 goals against Pelican Rapids in their quarterfinals, and she repositioned her defense accordingly.

However, the Otters were able to score in the 29th and 67th minute, both shots reaching the back post.

The Pirates had scoring opportunities of their own but weren’t able to capitalize.

“We had some good counter attacks offensively, but we couldn’t find the net,” Reese said. “We played and incredible game and gave it our all. We are so proud of the team and will definitely miss our seniors.”