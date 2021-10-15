Pirates Girls' Soccer Beats Hillcrest 1-0

The Crookston Pirates Girls’ Soccer team beat the Hillcrest Lutheran Academy Comets 1-0 on October 14 to advance to the section 8A semifinals. Their lone goal came from sophomore forward Cassie Solheim in the 37th minute.

Solheim was thrilled with the win and happy to help her team out.

“It’s pretty amazing especially since this could have been our last game this season,” Solheim said. “It was nice to get that first point and get our momentum going and the confidence. We’re all really excited to play and I’m glad we came out with a dub [win].”

Up until that point there had been few scoring opportunities for both teams. In the first half alone, there were three saves, all made by the Comets’ goalkeeper, Hannah Radzwill.

After Solheim’s goal, the Pirates kept the pressure on the Comets’ defense. Crookston had another scoring opportunity as senior Clara Meyer shot at the goal, forcing Radzwill to dive for the ball. Before the ball could cross the goal line, another Comet defender stopped it.

Headed into the half with a one-goal lead, freshman defender Joslyn Wallace knew it would be important to keep attacking Hillcrest’s defense.

“It’s really important to keep up our momentum because mentally and physically we get pretty tired by the end of the game, but if we just keep pushing through, keep encouraging each other and keep playing our game, we know that we can do it,” Wallace said.

Head coach Sarah Reese stressed this to her players at the half.

“In the half time, we talked about how the most dangerous score in soccer is 2-0 and closely behind 1-0,” Reese said. “For the next 40 minutes, we needed to dig deep in our head, in our heart and amongst our team to work together. We can’t rely on one person or another person. So, in the second half you saw lots of different people taking shots: Maddie [Harbott], Kailee [Magsam], Clara [Meyer] and Amelia [Overgaard].”

The pep talked worked, as the Pirates had six shots on goal compared with one by the Comets.

Moving forward, Reese said playing together as a team will be crucial to their success.

“That is where the bread and butter is,” Reese said. “If we can be dynamic and have lots of people having shooting opportunities, then we can keep the defense on their game.”

The Pirates will head to Fergus Falls to take on the Otters in the section semifinals on Saturday, October 16 at 11 a.m.

The Boys' Soccer team fell 8-0 to Pelican Rapids yesterday in the first round of playoffs.

Blake Melsa had 12 saves in goal.

Coach Lon Boike credited his team's effort and thanks his seniors.

"The boys played very hard against a very talented Pelican team," Boike said. "It was the last game for seniors Evan Christendom, Jack Garmen, Blaine Andringa, George French and Sam Stewart.”