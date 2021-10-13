Pirate girls tennis team headed to state after winning the Section 8A Tournament
The Crookston Pirate Girls Tennis team is headed to state after winning the Section 8A Tournament with wins over Staples-Motley and Wadena-Deer Creek this week. The Minnesota Class A Girls Tennis Tournament will be held October 26 and 27 at the Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis.
In the Section semi-finals, Crookston beat Staples-Motley 5-2. Singles: Hayden Winjum lost two of three sets 4-6, 6-2, 10-5; Halle Winjum won both sets 6-1, 6-2; Brekken Tull lost both sets 6-4, and Abby Borowicz won both sets 6-2, 6-4. Doubles: Emma Osborn/Emma Gunderson won both sets 6-1, 6-3; Halle Bruggeman/Kaylie Clauson won two of three sets 4-6, 6-0, 6-3; Hannah Lindemoen/Morgan Nelson won both sets 6-2, 6-0.
In the Section finals, Crookston beat Wadena-Deer Creek 5-2 as well. Singles: Hayden Winjum lost both sets 6-2, 6-1; Halle Winjum won both sets 6-0, 6-3; Brekken Tull lost both sets 6-3, 6-2; Abby Borowicz won both sets 6-1. Doubles: Emma Osborn/Emma Gunderson won two of three sets 6-3, 3-6, 6-4; Halle Bruggeman/Kaylie Clauson won both sets 6-4, 7-5; Hannah Lindemoen/Morgan Nelson won both sets 6-0.