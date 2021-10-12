UMN Crookston Trap team remains in 4th, Men's Golf tied at 12th

Submitted by UMN Crookston

The University of Minnesota Crookston trap team remains in fourth place in the USA College Clay Target League 1A-Conference 3. The Golden Eagles shot a team score of 533.5 for the week to reach a total score of 1,084.00 for the season. They continue to lead Mitchell Technical College and Mount Aloysius College. UMN Crookston is 280 points behind Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in third place.

Lily Krona (Fr., Bemidji, Minn.) continues to impress early on and remains one of the top female shooters in all of the USA College Clay Target League with a season average of 21.5. Krona had an average of 22.5 for the week with her best round being 22-of-25 for the week.

The best averages for the week came from Garret Horak (Sr., Urbandale, Iowa) and Hailey Olson (So., Albertville, Minn.), who each had averages of 23.0 for the Golden Eagles. Horak hit 24-of-25 targets in his first round, as did Olson. Charles Walsh (Sr., Park Rapids, Minn.) posted an average of 22.5 for the Golden Eagles. Nick Grams (Jr., Belle Plaine, Minn.), Josiah Bullivant (So., Dassel, Minn.), and Ellen Payne (Fr., St. Louis Park, Minn.) all hit an average of 22.0 targets. Ellie Hintze (Sr., Coon Rapids, Minn.), Krona, and Sam McGregor (Jr., Hastings, Minn.) all averaged 21.5 targets. Madie Wildfeuer (Jr., Ormsby, Minn.) averaged 21.0 targets for the week, while Shayla Risser (Fr., Baudette, Minn.) averaged 20.5 for the Golden Eagles.

Lake Superior College continues to lead 1A-Conference 3. The Golden Eagles move into the third week of competitive shooting this week.

Men's Golf

The University of Minnesota Crookston men’s golf team is tied for 12th out of 16 teams after the first round of the Holiday Inn Express Classic at St. Joseph Country Club in St. Joseph, Mo. The Golden Eagles played the first 18 holes Monday, October 11.

Minnesota Crookston posted a team score of 306. The Golden Eagles are currently tied with Upper Iowa University. UMN Crookston is five strokes behind Bemidji State University, Concordia University-St. Paul, and Fort Hays State University in a tie for ninth. The Golden Eagles are currently ahead of University of Sioux Falls, Augustana University, and Newman University.

UMN Crookston has been guided by Ben Trostad (Sr., Crookston, Minn.), who is tied for 27th after shooting a 74 in the opening round. Connor Humble (R-Sr., Rosemount, Minn.) is tied for 31st after shooting a 75. Rory Wutzke (Fr., Camrose, Alberta) shot a 78 in the opening round. Keegan Poppenberg (Jr., Esko, Minn.) shot a 79 on Monday, while Layton Bartley (Fr., Fargo, N.D.) carded an 80.

The Golden Eagles finished up the tournament with two rounds and 36 holes on Tuesday, October 12.