UMC Teambackers elect new Executive Board Members, Membership Drive underway

Submitted by Michelle Christopherson

UMN Crookston

UMN Crookston Teambackers held their 2021-2022 elections: Andrea Weisse, UMC Teambacker President, elected to another term, along with alumni Dr. Kari Torkelson, ‘91 will serve as Vice President, Eric Morgan, ‘12 as Treasurer and Kristi Plante of Erskine, will fill the role of Secretary.

“A special thanks to our 2020-2021 Executive Board for their service and energy over the last year. Weiss, Angelika Huglen, former Vice President, Jeanie Hiller, Secretary and Derek Martin, Treasurer were able to maneuver a pandemic, raise scholarship funds while social distancing,” said Michelle Christopherson, Director of Outreach and Engagement.

This year’s annual UMC Teambacker meeting kicked off the 2021-2022 Membership Drive, outlined a series of events and activities that will engage and collaborate with community partners and continue to generate revenue for scholarships and athletic programs. Since the fall of 1994, UMC has been competing athletically with four-year colleges who have well established athletic and athletic scholarship programs. UMC is a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II and a member of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) since July 1, 1999.

UMN Crookston’s athletic programs rely on financial contributions, like Teambackers, who assist individual students and teams. “In order to excel and be competitive, our teams will do so through financial contributions from the private sector. Consider becoming a UMC Teambacker, and get involved by volunteering your time and talents to Teambacker committees and activities, everyone is welcome,” said Christopherson.

Your membership in UMC Teambackers will help support athletic scholarships for the over 300 men and women who make up 15 sports at the Crookston campus. More information about becoming a UMC Teambacker can be found here: https://goldeneaglesports.com/sports/2011/1/30/TBACKERS_0130110410.aspx