UMC student profile video done with Mud Mile Communications earns W3 Silver Award

Submitted by UMN Crookston

Submitted

The University of Minnesota Crookston’s student profile on Roseline Kanssole, created and done in partnership with Mud Mile Communications last fall, has been announced as winning a 2021 W3 Silver Award for Branded Entertainment – Short Form.

Receiving over 3,000 entries from across the globe, the w3 Awards honors outstanding Websites, Marketing, Video, Mobile, Social, and Podcasts created by some of the best digital content creators across the industry.

Simply put, the w3 is the leading digital competition that recognizes the biggest agencies, the smallest firms, and everyone in between. Small firms are as likely to win as Fortune 500 companies and international agencies. The w3 Awards is sanctioned and judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, an invitation-only body consisting of top-tier professionals from a "Who's Who" of acclaimed media, advertising, and marketing firms. Please visit www.aiva.org for a full member list and additional information.

The University of Minnesota Crookston has had a partnership with Mud Mile Communications and Adrenaline Sports Marketing since the summer of 2020. The two have partnered to create greater brand awareness for the University of Minnesota Crookston creating branded ads, social media graphics, and short-form student profiles lifting up the UMN Crookston campus and students. In addition, a key aim of the partnership is to enhance recruitment efforts for the University of Minnesota Crookston campus. If you are interested in coming for a visit or inquiring about UMN Crookston please visit https://www.crk.umn.edu/admissions/visiting-campus.

To watch the video in full visit https://z.umn.edu/Roseline.