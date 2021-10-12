Crookston High School Volleyball vs Warren-Alvarado-Oslo

Jess Bengtson
Crookston Times

The Pirates fell to Warren-Alvarado-Oslo Tuesday in a nail-biter three-set match with scores 23-25, 19-25 and 22-25. Coach Katie Engelstad told the Times that Ally Perreault led with 1 block, Breanna Kressin led with 16 digs followed by Bailey Cameron with 7, Mallorie Sundeen led with 9 kills followed by Rylee Solheim with 6, Perreault and Libby Salentine with 5 and Hannah Loraas with 3; Kressin, Perreault and Solheim each had 1 ace, and Salentine led with 15 assists followed by Anna Funk with 1.

Pirates at the net during the last part of the first set
Breanna Kressin bump
Coach Katie Engelstad celebrates a close set
Libby Salentine bump
Libby Salentine set
Pep talk for Sanders and Cameron
Ally Perreault spike