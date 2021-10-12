Crookston High School Volleyball vs Warren-Alvarado-Oslo

The Pirates fell to Warren-Alvarado-Oslo Tuesday in a nail-biter three-set match with scores 23-25, 19-25 and 22-25. Coach Katie Engelstad told the Times that Ally Perreault led with 1 block, Breanna Kressin led with 16 digs followed by Bailey Cameron with 7, Mallorie Sundeen led with 9 kills followed by Rylee Solheim with 6, Perreault and Libby Salentine with 5 and Hannah Loraas with 3; Kressin, Perreault and Solheim each had 1 ace, and Salentine led with 15 assists followed by Anna Funk with 1.