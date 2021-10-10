UMN Crookston Golden Eagles Sports Update October 11

Times Report

Crookston Times

Women's Soccer

Game 1 - The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s soccer game against St. Cloud State was postponed due to a later date. Both teams played 42 minutes of game time Friday, October 8 but the game was postponed several times due to lightning and conditions were determined to not be favorable to finish the game. The game is a no contest for the day and will be postponed to a later date.

Game 2 - The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s soccer team fell 4-0 to the University of Minnesota Duluth Sunday, October 10 at the UMN Crookston Soccer Field in Crookston. UMD scored the game-winning goal in the 43rd minute of Sunday’s game. Minnesota Crookston kept within one goal until the 84th minute. UMD scored three goals in the final eight minutes to pick up the 4-0 victory.

Minnesota Crookston falls to 1-9-0 (1-6-0 NSIC) with Sunday’s result. Minnesota Duluth picked up their first win of the year to move to 1-9-1 (1-6-1 NSIC). UMD moves to 14th in the NSIC standings, while Minnesota Crookston moves to 15th.

Minnesota Crookston had nine shots with four shots on goal. Madelyn Teplansky (So., MF/F, Apple Valley, Calif.) led the Golden Eagles with three shots, including a shot on goal. Brooklyn Fischbach (Fr., MF, South St. Paul, Minn.) registered two shots, with one shot on goal. Abby Fettinger (Fr., MF, White Bear Lake, Minn.) finished with a shot on goal, as did Shaelyn Grant (So., MF, Grand Junction, Colo.).

Grant, Leah Macias (Sr., MF/F, West Covina, Calif.), Hannah Macias (Sr., MF/F, West Covina, Calif.), and Thayda Houser (So., MF/F, Seymour, Iowa) all made their soccer debuts officially on Sunday. The quartet all also compete in softball. They played Friday, but the game was called before it could be registered as a full contest due to a lightning delay. Abby Olsen (So., GK, Chisago City, Minn.) made several acrobatic saves Sunday, finishing with 14, while allowing four goals.

Minnesota Crookston travels to play Upper Iowa University Friday, October 15 at 3 p.m. in Fayette, Iowa.

Volleyball

Match 1 - Minnesota State Mankato defeated the Golden Eagles in three sets (17-25, 15-25, 12-25) October 8 at the Taylor Center.The Golden Eagles fall to 1-12 (0-8 NSIC), while the Mavericks improve to 9-7 overall (4-4 NSIC).

Individual Stats: Schaefer led the Golden Eagles with seven kills on 20 total attacks, while Weisensel collected five and Lauren Wallace (R-Sr., OH, Bloomington, Minn.) had four kills in the match, as well as six digs. Koke collected 15 assists on the day as well as three digs and a service ace.

Match 2 - Concordia-St. Paul showed why they are the number four team in the nation on October 9, sweeping Minnesota Crookston (13-25, 15-25, 15-25) to wrap-up homecoming on campus for the Golden Bears. With the loss, the Golden Eagles fall to 1-13 (0-9 NSIC), while CSP improves to 15-3 (9-0 NSIC).

Individual Stats: Weisensel and Bailey Schaefer (Fr., OH, Brandon, Minn.) came to play against the No. 4 Golden Bears, collecting eight kills a piece on the night. Schaefer hit a career-high .375 in the match. Koke collected 23 assists, which was her highest total since her 25 assists in a sweep over Minot State. The Golden Eagles hit .146 as a team in the match.

What’s Next: It is Cancer Awareness weekend for the Golden Eagles next weekend, as they host Minnesota State University, Moorhead and Northern State. First serve with the Dragons is set for 6 P.M. from Crookston. The Minnesota Crookston Student Advisory Committee will be having a free-will donation for Alex Gullingsrud, a young boy who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Women's Cross Country

The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s cross country team placed fifth out of five teams at the Jimmie invitational at Parkhurst Cross Country Course in Jamestown, N.D.

The Golden Eagles were guided by Anna Grabowski (Fr., Waterdown, Ontario), who placed 24th with a time of 20:57.2 in Friday’s 5K. Madison Elijah (Fr., Hebron, Ind.) put up a time of 23:35.4 Friday. Brooke Benson (Jr., Monroe, Wash.) clocked in at 24:01.7 during Friday’s race. Alex Christen (R-Fr., Sauk Centre, Minn.) finished in 24:28.3. Katie Orth (Sr., Randall, Minn.) put up a time of 24:34.8. Nicole Schilling (Sr., Little Falls, Minn.) put up a time of 24:51.6. Rena Sakai (Jr., Chiba, Japan) posted a time of 25:13.5.

The Minnesota Crookston women’s cross country team will compete at the NSIC Women’s Cross Country Championship in Wayne, Neb. October 23.

Men's Cross Country

The University of Minnesota Crookston men’s cross country team placed fifth out of seven teams at the Jimmie invitational at the Parkhurst Cross Country Course in Jamestown, N.D. The Golden Eagles defeated Valley City State University and Jamestown University.

UMN Crookston was led by Hanokh Gailson (R-Fr., Reno, Nev.), who placed 11th in the field with a time of 27:02.5. Colton Uber (R-Fr., Brunswick, Ohio) placed 25th with a time of 29:12.4. Chris Feldewerd (R-Fr., Melrose, Minn.) finished in a time of 30:11.5. Tristan Morneault (R-Fr., Dieppe, New Brunswick) finished in a time of 30:12.4. Paul Hendrickx (Sr., Butler, Minn.) put up a time of 35:28.7.

Minnesota Crookston will compete at the NSIC Championships Saturday, October 23 in Wayne, Neb.