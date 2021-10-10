Pirate Fall Sports Update October 11

Boy's Soccer Oct. 5 - The Pirates won their first game of the season in East Grand Forks with a score of 1-0! Caden Boike scored the lone goal on a penalty kick. The Pirates end the regular season 1-12 and head to the playoffs.

Volleyball Oct. 5 - The Pirates fell after three sets to Warroad 16-25, 15-25 and 18-25. Coach Katie Engelstad told the Times that Breanna Kressin led with 16 digs, Ally Perreault, Mallorie Sundeen and Libby Salentine each had two blocks, Rylee Solheim led with four kills, Bailey Cameron and Grace Fischer each had one ace, and Salentine led with five assists.

Girls Tennis Oct. 7 - The Pirates swept Long Prairie Grey Eagle 7-0 in a section tournament at home. Hayden Winjum, Halle Winjum and Isabelle Smith each won their singles matches 6-0 and Brekken Tull won her singles match with scores of 6-0 and 6-1. In doubles, both Emma Osborn/Emma Gunderson and Halle Bruggeman/Kaylie Clauson won their matches with scores 6-0 and 6-1 plus Hannah Lindemoen/Morgan Nelson won their match 6-0 on both sets.

Swimming Oct. 7 - The Pirates won their first invite of the season over Fosston-Bagley with 50 points! Madison Hoiland led with four first-place finishes in the 100-yard Freestyle, 100-yard Breaststroke, and part of the relay teams for the 200-yard Medley Relay and 200-yard Freestyle Relay. Mackenzie Aamoth had three first-place finishes in the 100-yard Backstroke and as part of the relay teams for the 200-yard Medley Relay and 200-yard Freestyle Relay, plus she placed third in the 200-yard Freestyle. Chloe Boll had two first-place finishes in the 50-yard Freestyle and as part of the 200-yard Freestyle Relay, plus two second-place finishes in the 200-yard Freestyle and as part of the 400-yard Freestyle Relay. Claire Oman recorded two first-place finishes in the 200-yard Medley Relay and 200-yard Freestyle Relay, plus two second-place finishes in the 100-yard Backstroke and 200-yard IM. Naomi Olson had two first-place finishes in the 100-yard Butterfly and as part of the 200-yard Medley Relay, plus second-place finishes in the 500-yard Freestyle and 400-yard Freestyle Relay. Abigail Olson recorded a second-place finish as part of the 400-yard Freestyle Relay, a third-place finish in the 500-yard Freestyle a fourth-place finish in the 200-yard IM and as part of the 200-yard Medley Relay. Hailey Richardt was part of the fourth-place finish for the 200-yard Medley Relay, got fifth-place in the 50-yard Freestyle and fourth-place in the 100-yard Freestyle. Elizabeth Helgeson was part of the fourth-place finish in the 200-yard Medley Relay, got fourth-place in the 50-yard Freestyle and fourth-place in the 100-yard Breaststroke. Lily Groven was part of the fourth-place finish in the 200-yard Medley Relay, got third place in the 100-yard Butterfly, fifth-place in the 100-yard Backstroke, and was part of the second-place finish for the 400-yard Freestyle Relay.

Volleyball Oct. 7 - The Pirates fell to East Grand Forks after three sets with scores of 14-25, 21-25, and 16-25. Coach Katie Engelstad told the Times that Breanna Kressin led with 22 digs, Ally Perreault, Mallorie Sundeen and Libby Salentine each had two blocks, Rylee Solheim led with five kills, Bailey Cameron led with three aces, and Anna Funk led with 12 assists.

Football Oct. 8 - The Pirates fell to East Grand Forks 14-0 during the Green Waves' Homecoming game that was played partially in the rain. Crookston falls to 1-5 and will host their next home game Thursday, October 14 against Pillager.