Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston High School Pirate football players recently assisted the Crookston VFW Post 1902 with a five-day community service project. Coach Nate Lubarski told the Times that the players hauled gaming records up from the basement of their old building on Main Street and helped clean it out.

"The VFW graciously donated $800 to the football program for the work the kids did," he added.