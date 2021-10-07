UMN Crookston: School is back and so are Maroon and Gold Fridays

Submitted by Ethan Christopherson

Crookston Times

School is back! School is back, sports are back, and most importantly, Maroon and Gold Fridays are back!

Of course that means everyone should show their maroon and gold spirit and represent our Golden Eagles by wearing our colors and showing our pride. “We are excited to be back and celebrating Maroon and Gold Fridays. Show your spirit every Friday and you and your business/office could win,” says Michelle Christopherson, Director of Outreach and Engagement. To register your business, sign up here or contact Christopherson at mchristo@umn.edu.

UMN Crookston students, faculty, staff, and our superfan Regal the Golden Eagle will be visiting local businesses every Friday in search of Maroon and Gold. Perhaps they find you on an off week where you could only find your UMN Crookston pin upon your sweater. Maybe they find you on a normal week when you are covered head to toe in Golden Eagle gear, giving Regal himself a run for his money. Either way, whether it’s subtle or profound, we appreciate you and want to help you continue to support our Eagles. Register your business, wear your maroon and gold colors and be entered into a drawing to win a $150 grand prize office party pack from a local establishment.

Two office parties will be awarded, one at the end of the fall and spring semesters, along with plenty more Golden Eagle drip (apparel). It’s been awhile, we have missed our community and our fans, which is why we encourage all businesses to join us in making this the best school year yet. Go Golden Eagles!