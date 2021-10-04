UMN Crookston Homecoming events October 22-24

Times Report

Crookston Times

University of Minnesota Crookston Homecoming 2021 is right around the corner with a weekend of events October 22-24. Members of the Class of 1990 will celebrate their 30th reunion! (Find them on Facebook at UMC 1990 Reunion)

"Some of the earliest recorded history of homecoming took place when the campus was home to the Northwest School of Agriculture," says the UMN Crookston Homecoming page. "The alumni association was organized in 1911, and in 1913, an alumni banquet was held at the Palace Hotel in Crookston and all alumni were invited to this special home coming."

"Today, many of the traditions of homecoming are carried on by the University of Minnesota Crookston including the recognition of accomplished alumni, athletic events, a bonfire, and a week of activities that ignite maroon and gold spirit."

"Homecoming celebrates alumni. It is a time for remembering our legacy and building the sense of connectivity alumni have for one another and for this campus. That's why we say, "Go Maroon, Go Gold, Go Homecoming!"

2021 Homecoming events include:

Friday, October 22 -

• Soccer vs University of Sioux Falls (Senior Day) @ 3:00 p.m. | UMN Crookston soccer field

• Alumni Awards Celebration honoring our Outstanding Alumni, Young Alumni, and Athletic Hall of Fame in Bede Ballroom | Sargeant Student Center. To RSVP for Alumni Awards Celebration, contact Angelika at ahuglen@umn.edu or 281-8401. The evening includes a 5:30 p.m. Social, 6:00 p.m. Buffet Dinner, and 7:00 p.m. Program. The Abbey - Young Alumni Award goes to Marshall Johnson (2012); Outstanding Alumni to be honored are Dave Currier (1975), Mike Gasper (1978), and Mandy Uhrich (2005.) Athletic Hall of Fame - Jeanette (Stoker) Larson (1987 volleyball), Jim Mages (2001 football), and Cleon Melsa (posthumously), Faculty Athletic Representative.

• Hockey vs Bethel University @ 7:00 p.m. | Crookston Sports Center, 801 Fisher Ave.

• 8:30 p.m. Alumni Social at Scobey's Pub/Crookston Inn & Convention Center

Saturday, October 23 -

• Campus Tour @ 10:30 a.m. | Meet at Lysaker Gymnasium

• Class of 1990 Lunch @ 12:00 p.m. | Drafts Sports Bar & Grill

• Teambackers Tailgate @ 12:30 p.m. | East side of the Crookston Sports Center

• Hockey vs Bethel University @ 2:00 p.m. | Crookston Sports Center, 801 Fisher Ave. followed by a 4:00 p.m. Post Hockey Alumni Social | Drafts Sports Bar & Grill

Sunday, October 24 -

• Soccer vs Southwest Minnesota State University

1 p.m. | UMN Crookston Soccer field