Minnesota Crookston Hockey Officially Releases 2021-22 Schedule

Submitted by UMN Crookston

Crookston Times

The University of Minnesota Crookston hockey team have officially released their 2021-22 schedule. The Golden Eagles are slated to play 30 regular-season games in their second season as a member of ACHA Division II.

UMN Crookston will be in their first season competing in the Western Collegiate Club Hockey Association (WCCHA), one of the premier ACHA Division II conferences. The Golden Eagles will play a 16-game WCCHA schedule. In addition, Minnesota Crookston will play 14 non-conference games including continuing regional rivalries from last year with the University of Jamestown, Williston State College, and University of Mary.

Minnesota Crookston officially lifts the lid on practice October 4. The Golden Eagles will begin with a WCCHA series at Saint John’s University club squad in Collegeville, Minn. Friday, October 15 and Saturday, October 16 at Bernick’s Arena. Saint John’s finished the 2019-20 season with a 7-6-2 mark.

The Golden Eagles will host their first home tilts Friday, October 22 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, October 23 at 2 p.m. against Bethel University club team at the Crookston Sports Center. The games will be part of UMN Crookston’s homecoming festivities. Bethel posted a 0-18-0 mark in the 2019-20 season, the last full season for the WCCHA.

Minnesota Crookston will remain home to host the University of Jamestown Friday, October 29 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, October 30 at 2 p.m. at the Crookston Sports Center for Cancer Awareness Weekend. The Golden Eagles went 3-1 against the Jimmies last season.

The Golden Eagles will remain at the Crookston Sports Center Friday, November 5 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, November 6 at 2 p.m. to take on the University of North Dakota club team. UND went 6-10-2 on the 2019-20 season. UMN Crookston went 3-0 against the Fighting Hawks last season.

Minnesota Crookston will hit the road Friday, November 12 and Saturday, November 13 to take on the Minnesota State University-Mankato club team. Minnesota State went 6-8-0 during the 2019-20 slate.

UMN Crookston will return home Friday, November 19 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, November 20 at 2 p.m. at the Crookston Sports Center as they take on the University of Minnesota club team. The Golden Gophers went 15-6-1 during the 2019-20 season.

The Golden Eagles will hit the road Friday, November 26 and Saturday, November 27 for two more games with the University of Jamestown. Both games will be at 7 p.m.

UMN Crookston will return home Saturday, December 4 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, December 5 at 1 p.m. to face Dakota College at Bottineau at the Crookston Sports Center.

Minnesota Crookston will finish out the 2021 calendar year on the road at Williston State College Saturday, December 11 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, December 12 at 2 p.m. The Golden Eagles went 0-4 against the Tetons last season.

UMN Crookston will return to action to open 2022 with WCCHA games at North Dakota State University Friday, January 14 and Saturday, January 15. The Bison went 11-3-2 on the 2019-20 season.

The Golden Eagles will then return home for conference games with the Gustavus Adolphus College club team Saturday, January 22 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, January 23 at 2 p.m. Gustavus Adolphus went 14-7-2 during the 2019-20 slate.

Minnesota Crookston will face defending ACHA Division II National Champions University of Mary Friday, February 4 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, February 5 at 2 p.m. in Bismarck, N.D. UMary is 2-0 against Minnesota Crookston.

The Golden Eagles will then partake in the WCCHA Tournament Friday, February 11 through Sunday, February 13 at the National Sports Center’s Super Rink in Blaine, Minn.

UMN Crookston will return to action in non-conference play Friday, February 18 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, February 19 at 2 p.m. against Williston State at the Crookston Sports Center

Minnesota Crookston would then potentially play in an ACHA Regional Playoff Game Saturday, February 26 and Sunday, February 27, before closing out the regular-season at home against University of Mary Friday, March 4 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 5 at 2 p.m. at the Crookston Sports Center.

The ACHA Division II National Tournament is currently slated for March 10-20 at the Centene Community Ice Arena in Maryland Heights, Mo.

The Golden Eagles are looking to build on a 6-7-0 mark in their first season back on the ice. UMN Crookston enters their second season under Head Coach Steve Johnson. The Golden Eagles closed out the 2020-21 season ranked No. 20 in the ACHA Division II poll. UMN Crookston is led by returning All-American Casey Kallock (Sr., D, East Grand Forks, Minn.). In addition, they return key players Jake Sumner (So., G, Alta Loma, Calif.), Tristan Morneault (So., F, Dieppe, New Brunswick), Gunner Ferrier (So., D, Baudette, Minn.), Zach Larson (So., F, Grand Forks, N.D.), Tyler Zahradka (So., F, Grand Forks, N.D.), and Austin Ryba (So., F, Thief River Falls, Minn.). The Golden Eagles also have a strong incoming class coming in that will look to make an immediate impact.

Tickets for home games will be soon available to be purchased online at z.umn.edu/goldeneagletickets