UMN Crookston women's soccer defeated by Wayne State and Augustana

Submitted by UMN Crookston

Crookston Times

The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s soccer team kept a clean sheet for nearly 69 minutes October 1, but Wayne State College scored two goals in the final 21 minutes to defeat the Golden Eagles 2-0. Minnesota Crookston fell 1-7-0 (1-4-0 NSIC) with Friday’s loss. Wayne State improved to 2-5-1 (2-3-0 NSIC) with the victory.

The Golden Eagles had five shots to 14 for the Wildcats at the break. Minnesota Crookston held right with Wayne State for 69 minutes as they had chances at the net, but were unable to capitalize. Minnesota Crookston finished with nine shots and three shots on goal, while the Wildcats had 30 shots, with 16 shots on goal.

Minnesota Crookston had a strong opportunity right out of the jump in the second minute as Abby Fettinger (Fr., MF/F, White Bear Lake, Minn.) had a try put away by Katherine Hageman. The Golden Eagles had three shots in the first 13 minutes. The majority of the action was on their offensive end. The tide slowly turned as Wayne State had more of the offensive action.

The Golden Eagles did get another chance in the 22nd minute when Ashley Chomyn’s (Jr., MF, Winnipeg, Manitoba) attempt was saved by Hageman. Perhaps UMN Crookston’s best chance came down 1-0 in the 71st minute when Morgan Laplante (Jr., MF/F, De Soto, Kan.) had a one-on-one opportunity with the goalie, but her try went wide right.

Late in the game, Brooklyn Fischbach (Fr., MF/F, South St. Paul, Minn.) had a chance put away by Hageman as Wayne State would hang on for the 2-0 victory.

Minnesota Crookston was guided by two shots apiece by Fettinger and Fischbach. Abby Olsen (So., GK, Chisago City, Minn.) had 14 saves and two goals allowed.

AUGUSTANA MATCH

Augustana University defeated the University of Minnesota Crookston women’s soccer team 9-0 on October 3 at the UMN Crookston Soccer Field in Crookston, Minn. The Vikings scored three goals in the first 10 minutes and used the momentum to their advantage to pick up the 9-0 victory. The Golden Eagles fall to 1-8-0 (1-5-0 NSIC), while Augustana improves to 4-3-2 (3-1-2 NSIC).

The Vikings finished with 52 shots and 25 shots on goal. Minnesota Crookston had one shot on goal, coming from Kathryn Brainerd (Jr., D, Corcoran, Minn.) Abby Olsen (So., GK, Chisago City, Minn.) finished with 15 saves for Minnesota Crookston.

Minnesota Crookston remains at home to take on St. Cloud State University Friday, October 8 at 3 p.m. at the UMN Crookston Soccer Field.