UMN Crookston women's golf places fifth at Augustana Invitational

Submitted by UMN Crookston

Crookston Times

The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s golf team wrapped up the fall portion of their schedule by placing fifth at the Augustana Invitational at Elmwood Golf Course in Sioux Falls, S.D. The Golden Eagles shot rounds of 361 and 379.

UMN Crookston was guided by the play of Clara Hanson (Fr., Grand Forks, N.D.). She finished tied for 15th with rounds of 80 and 90. Ellen Solem (So., Maple Grove, Minn.) finished tied for 18th with rounds of 83 and 90. Tiffany Kozojed (So., Hillsboro, N.D.) tied her season-low round of 91 to go with a first-round 95. Denali Johnson (Fr., Grand Rapids, Minn.) carded rounds of 103 and 109. Lachlan Larson (So., Pequot Lakes, Minn.) shot a 116 and a 108.

Augustana University won the team title with rounds of 304 and 301. Maggie Veenendall of the University of Sioux Falls was the individual champion after shooting rounds of 77 and 71.