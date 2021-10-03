UMN Crookston volleyball swept at home by Winona State and Upper Iowa

Submitted by UMN Crookston

The Winona State Warriors swept the Golden Eagles Friday (11-25, 9-25, 16-25) inside Lysaker Gymnasium. With the loss, the Golden Eagles fell to 1-10 (0-6 NSIC), while the nationally-ranked Warriors improve to 13-1 (5-1 NSIC).

Set One: The Golden Eagles got on the scoreboard with back-to-back kills from Mara Weisensel (So., MH, New Ulm, Minn.) and Lauren Wallace (R-Sr., OH, Bloomington, Minn.). The Warriors later stretched their lead to 16-6, but the Golden Eagles scored three-straight points with the help of a Layne Whaley (Fr., Lib., Ashland, Neb.). WSU forced a Golden Eagle timeout by stretching their lead to 22-9 and then scored three out of the next five points in the set to take the opening set, 25-11.

Set Two: The Warriors scored the first four out of the set’s five points to lead 4-1. A Wallace kill and a Maria Jose Bustos Garcia block would get the Golden Eagles to within a point at 4-3. The Golden Eagles got as close as 9-7, before the Warriors stretched their lead out to 13-8. "That’s when the fun started," as there was a 15 minute delay due to a fire alarm. Play resumed and the Warriors controlled the rest of the set to win 25-9.

Set Three: The Golden Eagles took their first lead of the match in the third set, using a Charlee Krieg (So., OH, Cavalier, N.D.) service ace and eventually took a 4-2 lead using a pair of Warrior errors. The set continued to be back-and-forth, eventually being tied at eight, before the Warriors went on to score seven straight points, forcing a timeout from Sarah Morgan. The maroon and gold got as close as 21-15 in the final set, but the Warriors rose to 25-16 to sweep the match.

Individual Stats: Bailey Schaefer (Fr., OH, Brandon, Minn.) led the way with four kills on 15 total attacks, while Wallace and Natalie Koke (R-Jr., S, Caledonia, Wis.) had three kills each. Whaley had seven digs to go along with her service ace in the match as well.

IOWA STATE MATCH

Upper Iowa took control of the first two sets and were able to hold off a feisty Golden Eagles team in the third set to sweep Minnesota Crookston in front of 208 fans in Lysaker Gymnasium (12-25, 14-25, 20-25). With the loss, the Golden Eagles fall to 1-11 (0-7 NSIC, while the Peacocks extend their winning streak to four straight to improve to 12-4 (5-2 NSIC).

Set One: The Peacocks took a 3-1 lead, but Mara Weisensel (So., MH, New Ulm, Minn.) would collect one of her nine kills in the match to make it 3-2 UIU. From there, the Peacocks took control, stretching their lead to 13-3, forcing a Golden Eagle timeout. Following the timeout, the Golden Eagles used a pair of Peacock errors to cut the lead to 13-5. The Golden Eagles tried to chip away at the lead, but to no avail, as the Peacocks took the opening set, 25-12.

Set Two: Once again, the Peacocks led 3-1, but the Golden Eagles cut the lead in half at 3-2 following a Bailey Schaefer (Fr., OH, Brandon, Minn.) kill. UIU eventually stretched their lead to 13-5. The maroon and gold cut into the lead to make it 16-9, following a pair of Weisensel kills. That would be as close as the Golden Eagles would get, as the Peacocks took the second set, 25-14.

Set Three: Sensing a pattern yet? The Peacocks once again led the third set 3-1, but the Golden Eagles made it 3-2 following a Madelyn Rettler service error. The Golden Eagles took a 8-7 lead with the help of a Layne Whaley (Fr., DS, Ashland, Neb.) service ace. It was the second straight match for a service ace for the young freshman. UIU got out to an 11-9 lead, but another pair of Weisensel kills knotted the set up at 11 apiece. The two teams once again were tied at 13, but the Peacocks scored four straight points to make it 17-13. The Golden Eagles then scored three straight points, with the help of a Lauren Wallace (R-Sr., OH, Bloomington, Minn.) kill, but the Peacocks closed out the Golden Eagles to win 25-20.

Individual Stats: Weisensel may have had her best game as a Golden Eagle, collecting nine kills on 17 attacks, hitting .412 in the match. Schaefer collected five kills on 19 total attacks. Natalie Koke (R-Jr., S, Caledonia, Wis.) collected 15 assists.

What’s Next: Minnesota Crookston will be on the road next weekend starting Friday, October 8 where they travel to Mankato for a date with Minnesota State. First serve is set for 6 P.M., from the Taylor Center.